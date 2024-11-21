Reducing The Burden Of COPD Through Policy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Advocates discussed burden, management and policy solutions on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World COPD Day, the COPD Action Alliance held a Capitol Hill Briefing on Nov. 20,

focusing on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a debilitating illness that ranks as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. This briefing offered valuable insights into the evolving landscape of COPD.

Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12) kicked off the event with a heartfelt greeting followed by a panel of patient advocates and experts discussing:

COPD Action Alliance on Capitol Hill

Continue Reading



Barriers to effective treatment

Educational gaps limiting understanding Policies to better support COPD patients

In addition, Rep. Young Kim

(CA-40) delivered a powerful floor speech recognizing November as COPD Awareness Month.

Urgency for Reform

The fight for 30 million Americans living with COPD continues, with only 17 million diagnosed. Reform is needed not only to improve patient health but also to reduce the economic burden on patients and the health care system. The projected medical costs attributable to COPD care will increase to $60.5 billion in 2029.

STATEMENT FROM JOSIE COOPER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE ALLIANCE FOR PATIENT ACCESS:

"We're honored to host this Capitol Hill briefing alongside Right2Breathe, CHEST, and COPD Foundation to spotlight COPD on World COPD Day. By championing patient-centered reforms, we can reshape COPD care and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans. We are grateful to the congressional offices that joined us today and look forward to working with Congress to address this public health crisis."

STATEMENT FROM JOE MORRISON, CO-FOUNDER & CEO OF RIGHT2BREATHE:



"Having witnessed the toll COPD takes on patients and their families, I'm deeply grateful to be part of this briefing. COPD isn't just a statistic – it's a daily struggle for millions of Americans. We must push for awareness, early diagnosis, and treatments that could truly change lives. This isn't just about policy; it's about giving people a fighting chance."

STATEMENT FROM JOHN STUDDARD, PAST PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN COLLEGE OF CHEST PHYSICIANS:

"As pulmonologists, we see the devastating impact COPD has on our patients' lives and the gaps in current care. We have a responsibility to advocate for policies that empower us to intervene sooner and more effectively, giving patients an opportunity to breathe easier and live longer. We are hopeful that policymakers will build on today's conversation and act to address this debilitating disease."

STATEMENT FROM JEAN WRIGHT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE COPD FOUNDATION:

"Raising awareness of COPD on Capitol Hill is essential to driving the change that millions of Americans living with this disease desperately need. COPD is one of the most underrecognized public health challenges, and without the necessary attention and resources, patients continue to face limited options. By talking to policymakers, we can implement meaningful reforms that will enhance care, improve access to treatment, and ultimately change the trajectory of COPD for patients and families nationwide."

The COPD Action Alliance calls on policymakers to build upon the conversations from this briefing. By supporting legislative and policy reforms, Congress has the opportunity to drive transformative changes that will improve lives and reduce the financial burden on the healthcare system.

About the COPD Action Alliance

The COPD Action Alliance is a coalition that advocates a patient-centered approach to COPD care through education and policy change.

Learn more at

.

SOURCE COPD Action Alliance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED