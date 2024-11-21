Tillamook Maker's Reserve 2014 Extra Sharp White Cheddar Named The 'Best Cheddar In The World'
Date
11/21/2024 12:01:27 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tillamook award-winning cheeses – including the 'Best Cheddar in the World' – are available at many major grocery retailers nationwide and at the Tillamook online shop . Looking for a holiday gift idea for a cheese lover? The 2014 Maker's Reserve Extra Sharp White Cheddar is featured in several holiday-themed gift bundles available now, including: More is More , Just Add Wine , the Tillamook Signature , and even a Maker's Reserve bundle option. Just want to try the 'Best Cheddar in the World'? Blocks of the 2014 Maker's Reserved can also be purchased individually by clicking here .
About Tillamook County Creamery Association
Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is a Certified B Corporation®
(B CorpTM) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day,
Tillamook's® internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream, and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in
Tillamook County,
Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in
Tillamook
and
Boardman, Oregon
and employs more than 1,100. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of
Oregon
and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and
Tillamook, visit
Tillamook .
MEDIA CONTACT:
[email protected]
SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN21112024003732001241ID1108911789
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.