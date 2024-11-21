Carahsoft Expands Access To Forescout Cybersecurity Solutions For U.S. Department Of Defense

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forescout's Cybersecurity Solutions Have Been Added to Carahsoft's ESI BPA to Enhance IT Operations in the DoD

RESTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Forescout Technologies has been named a vendor on Carahsoft's Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement (BPA). The BPA is signed for a five-year period of performance through April 11, 2029.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will facilitate access to cybersecurity software products, which include software licenses, subscriptions, maintenance, support, and services from Forescout to support Information Technology (IT) operations across the DoD enterprise.

“The addition of Forescout to the ESI contract will help propel the cybersecurity missions of numerous defense agencies,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President.“As IT networks grow in size and complexity, it is critical that defense agencies have access to the mission critical tools needed to protect every aspect of their networks. We look forward to working with our reseller partners to enhance the resilience and security of our national defense infrastructure.”

Forescout's solutions will help DoD customers effectively mitigate risks from network-connected devices, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT). The company's mission is to actively defend IT environments by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected device.

The mandatory use BPA aligns with the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and was awarded by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, in order to minimize the costs associated with traditional procurement processes. These processes include sourcing, technical document and solicitation development, contract term negotiations and offer evaluations.

Forescout's software solutions are readily accessible under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-24-A-0003 through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule 70 GS-35F-0119Y. Carahsoft and authorized reseller partners will jointly provide Forescout software, maintenance, support, services and training to the DoD, U.S. Intelligence Community and Coast Guard. For detailed procurement information, please contact Rob Trimber at (703) 673-3577 or ... . To learn more about Forescout's ESI offerings, reach out to the Forescout team at (833) 372-8468 or ... .

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)

DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services. Additional information about the DoD ESI can be found at .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Media Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...