WIPCO Inc. Partners With Digitac Media To Refresh Brand And Strengthen Online Presence

WIPCO Inc. partners with Digitac to refresh its brand, launching a new website, targeted social media, and optimized SEO for better reach!

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WIPCO Inc. , a premier supplier of industrial plastic products, including pipes, valves, tanks, and fittings, has partnered with Digitac Media to revitalize its brand and enhance its digital footprint. Through a comprehensive strategy led by Digitac Media, WIPCO has launched a refreshed website, implemented a targeted social media strategy, and optimized its local SEO to boost visibility and engagement across key platforms.

“We are thrilled to partner with WIPCO Inc. and bring their digital strategy to the next level,” said Drew Pickard, Agency Principal at Digitac Media.“From branding to SEO and reputation management, this refresh positions WIPCO to connect with more clients and showcase the quality of their offerings.”

This collaboration marks a strategic step in modernizing WIPCO's brand presence and expanding its reach across industries. Digitac Media's work with WIPCO Inc. includes:

New Website Design: A fully redesigned website enhances the user experience, highlights WIPCO's extensive product line, and reflects the company's commitment to quality and innovation.

Social Media Strategy: Digitac Media developed social media templates and curated post types, allowing WIPCO to build a more robust online presence and engage meaningfully with its audience.

Local SEO & Google Business Profile Optimization: A comprehensive local SEO strategy included claiming and optimizing listings on relevant directories and refining the Google Business Profile page to improve visibility in local search results.

Reputation Management: A streamlined process to generate more 5-star reviews reinforces WIPCO's reputation as a trusted provider in the industrial plastics industry.

“We are proud to be in partnership with Digitac Media! They are my number one choice to work with when it comes to social media and web design,” said Jennifer Zemler, President of WIPCO Inc.

About WIPCO Inc.:

Founded in 1982, WIPCO Inc. has established itself as a leader in industrial plastics throughout North Texas, supplying high-quality, chemical- and corrosion-resistant pipes, valves, tanks, and fittings. Serving sectors such as chemical manufacturing, water treatment, plumbing, and oil & gas, WIPCO's commitment to customer service, product excellence, and employee satisfaction is unmatched. With a dedicated inside and outside sales team, WIPCO continues to exceed customer expectations with reliable product availability, extensive selection, and prompt delivery.

About Digitac Media:

Digitac Media, established a decade ago, has evolved into a trusted partner in digital marketing, with achievements spanning over 400 website launches and $50 million managed in paid ads for clients across automotive, hospitality, healthcare, and construction. Digitac Media's offerings include Websites, SEO, SEM, Social Media, and Programmatic Advertising, serving brands like Torchy's Tacos, Golden Corral, Land Rover, and Mercedes-Benz. Certified by Meta Blueprint and Google AdWords, and recognized as a Google Partner, Agency Meta Business Partner, and Yelp Advertising Partner, Digitac Media is dedicated to exceeding clients' online marketing goals.

