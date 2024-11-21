The Austin-American Statesman Recognizes Smokey Mo's BBQ As A Top Workplace In The Greater Austin Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Committed to guest and employee satisfaction, Smokey Mo's BBQ is honored to receive the Top Workplaces Award presented by the Austin-American Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Mo's BBQ , the beloved Texas barbecue chain known for its smoked in-house classic Texas barbecue and fast and friendly service, is honored to be awarded the Greater Austin Top Workplaces Award of 2024. This year, the

Austin American-Statesman and USA Today recognized over 100 companies and organizations in Austin, Texas, as Top Workplaces, and Smokey Mo's BBQ is proud to be recognized amongst the best in the city. The Top Workplaces committee chooses its honorees each year through extensive research on employee and guest satisfaction and excellent results on company-wide workplace surveys.

"A positive and supportive work environment is at the heart of everything we do at Smokey Mo's BBQ. Our team's dedication and passion for delivering the best barbecue and service truly shine through, and it's incredibly rewarding to see that commitment recognized with this Top Workplaces award," said Gini Quiroz, Vice President of HR at Smokey Mo's BBQ. "Being named a Top Workplace is not only a great honor but also a powerful recruiting tool that helps us attract the best talent from our local communities. With strong leadership in every location, we are committed to fostering an environment where team members feel valued, empowered, and excited to grow with us."

Smokey Mo's BBQ deeply values employee satisfaction, and this award is a reflection of the passion and dedication its employees bring to work every day. The Austin Top Workplaces Award is a testament to the company culture, constant innovation, and room for growth at Smokey Mo's BBQ. As the company continues to expand across Texas through corporate and franchisee growth, it will continue to stay true to its positive culture and brand values that attract and retain top-tier restaurant industry professionals.

For more than 20 years, Smokey Mo's BBQ has served smoked in-house classic Texas barbecue to guests in Central Texas. With 20 locations and counting, Smokey Mo's BBQ is continuing to expand with plans for corporate-owned growth in Central Texas.

To learn more about the Smokey Mo's BBQ company and career opportunities, please visit .



About Smokey Mo's BBQ

Based in Austin, Texas, Smokey Mo's BBQ started serving the best neighborhood BBQ in Texas in 2000. Now, with 20 total locations in the Austin, San Antonio, and Houston areas, Smokey Mo's BBQ pitmasters smoke classic Texas barbecue in-house every day and serve it fast and friendly. As a Top Workplaces honoree in 2024 and the first-place winner of Boerne Star's Best of Barbecue in both 2023 and 2024, Smokey Mo's BBQ is committed to providing top-quality barbecue and excellent guest and employee services. With a modern ordering platform, speedy delivery options, and robust catering offerings for groups of all sizes, Smokey Mo's BBQ is constantly innovating and improving the barbecue experience. The company emphasizes the importance of community involvement by supporting local high schools, charitable organizations, and houses of worship.

Smokey Mo's BBQ is expanding with carefully vetted franchise partners who are committed to the communities in which they serve. For more information about becoming a franchisee, visit .

