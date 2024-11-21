Deloitte extends Anaplan alliance to GCC Markets

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November 21, 2024: Deloitte announces the rollover of its Anaplan offerings to the GCC market. The Deloitte collaboration with the pioneering cloud-based scenario planning and analysis software provider will present solutions that help streamline business planning in the Middle East, enhancing decision-making processes, and providing organizations with essential data and analytical tools to make informed strategic decisions.



Jesper Simony, Partner at Deloitte Middle East commented, “Today’s businesses require agile and data-driven planning tools to navigate complex market environments, and as the GCC region continues on its rapid economic and digital transformation, this partnership with Anaplan enables us to bring next-level business planning solutions to our clientele. We believe this collaboration will empower enterprises to continue to embrace emerging tech, optimize their developmental objectives, and ultimately drive growth and success in the region.”



The Deloitte team’s experience and understanding of local markets, makes it best positioned to advise, implement and operate Anaplan solutions. Deloitte will provide clients throughout the region with a tailored roll-out of Anaplan services and solutions, including enterprise business planning with advanced capabilities and predictive analytics to revolutionize how companies approach operational and financial decision-making.



For 10 consecutive years, Anaplan has recognized Deloitte as “Global Partner of the Year” in recognition of the depth and breadth of Deloitte’s global Anaplan practice. The Deloitte team’s experience and understanding of local markets, makes it best positioned to advise, implement and operate Anaplan solutions. Deloitte will provide clients throughout the region with a tailored roll-out of Anaplan services and solutions, including enterprise business planning with advanced capabilities and predictive analytics to revolutionize how companies approach operational and financial decision-making.



Dayne Turbitt, Managing Director – EMEA at Anaplan, said, “Expanding our partnership with Deloitte into the GCC markets marks an exciting chapter for Anaplan. Together, we are bringing capabilities to optimize decision-making to a region experiencing rapid growth and digital innovation. With Deloitte’s local expertise and our unique scenario planning and analysis platform, we empower organizations to make the right decisions, at the right time, fueling long-term success in the Middle East.”



The industry-leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ecosystem offered by Deloitte and Anaplan is specifically designed to help organizations uncover new value streams and enhance overall business performance. The collaboration integrates Anaplan with other enterprise platforms, enabling companies to maximize efficiency, improve visibility, unify disconnected data, and elevate real-time planning and forecasting to all-new levels.





MENAFN21112024005178016823ID1108911010