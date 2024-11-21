CINQ À SEPT LAUNCHES FIRST FOOTWEAR COLLECTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Ready-to-Wear Brand Breaks into the Footwear Category with Resort 2025 Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York ready-to-wear brand Cinq à Sept is pleased to announce the debut of its first-ever footwear collection, which launches globally today, November 21st, 2024. The Cinq à Sept footwear collection is available at cinqasept , in-store at the Cinq à Sept New York City boutique, and with premiere retailers worldwide.

Completing the head-to-toe look, the inaugural Cinq à Sept footwear collection introduces accessories to the brand's lineup of ready-to-wear and denim. Featuring a versatile assortment designed to carry a woman through every moment in her life, Cinq à Sept footwear launches with twelve silhouettes – including the perfect everyday sling-back, festive holiday satin heels, ballerina pumps and beach-ready espadrilles crafted in timeless leather, denim, warm-weather raffia, mixed-media textures and playful motifs that draw from the brand's novelty signatures. Retail prices for the Resort season range from $295.00-$485.00.



"Cinq à Sept was founded with the intention of building a lifestyle brand, and this finally felt like the right moment to break into the footwear category. We've approached our shoes with the same ethos as Cinq à Sept ready-to-wear - on trend but not trendy, always feminine, a little sexy and always timeless. We're excited to bring something different to the marketplace - something we've always been proud of with our fashion. We hope our customers love the newness we're offering and feel heard."

- Jane

Siskin, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Cinq à Sept

The Cinq à Sept footwear collection will be designed in New York and made in Brazil. For more information, visit cinqasept.

ABOUT CINQ À SEPT:

Sharing its name with the French term for the liminal moment linking late afternoon and early evening, Cinq à Sept brings the intriguing tension between day and night to an advanced contemporary collection. Inspired by the hours between 5 and 7 p.m., when city streets are awash in the warm glow of the vanishing sun and office desks are abandoned for cocktails and as-yet unknown possibilities, Cinq à Sept embodies a deliberate balance between sophistication and ease, youthful daring and confident allure. The collection's modern feminine aesthetic embraces unexpected details and striking silhouettes, resulting in clothing that draw their romance and sexiness from the woman wearing them.

