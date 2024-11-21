(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Freedom Decks' Patented Deck-in-Pool Solution Lets Arizona Reclaim Their Backyards

with Custom Decks-Enjoy Maintenance-Free Living and Flexible Future Options for Any Pool.

PHOENIX, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Decks, by Retire My Pool, Inc., is Arizona's premier pool conversion company and is proud to offer homeowners a transformative alternative to pool demolition and high-maintenance upkeep. Leveraging a patented bracket and design system, Freedom Decks has perfected the art of converting underused pools into safe, versatile outdoor spaces that fit each homeowner's unique backyard layout.

For Arizona's aging homeowners and "snowbirds" who often travel seasonally, an unused pool can be both a financial burden and a safety hazard. Freedom Decks' innovative system changes that by turning the pool into a customizable deck, eliminating pool upkeep and maximizing usable outdoor space.

"With our patented bracket and design system, Freedom Decks can convert pools of any shape or size," says Jeff Getz , founder of Freedom Decks. "Our unique approach offers homeowners the flexibility to reclaim their backyard in a safe, affordable, and sustainable way, without the hassle of demolition."

Key Benefits of Freedom Decks' Patented Pool-to-Deck Solution:



Patented Bracket and Design System : Freedom Decks' proprietary system uses specialized brackets engineered to accommodate the angles and dimensions of any pool, ensuring a precise and secure fit. This means homeowners can enjoy a beautiful, custom-built deck without the mess or cost of a full demolition.

Flexible, Removable Option : Unlike traditional demolition, Freedom Decks' system is designed to be removable. Homeowners can convert the deck back to a pool if desired, making it a flexible option that adds long-term value.

Ideal for Seasonal Residents : Arizona snowbirds can leave town without worrying about water evaporation, pool safety, or maintenance costs.

Increased Usable Space : The pool-to-deck conversion creates a large, versatile area perfect for entertaining, outdoor dining, or relaxing in a safe, maintenance-free setting. Safety for Aging Homeowners : Eliminates the risks of accidental slips or falls associated with pools, providing a safer environment for families and older adults.

With over 18 years in business and more than 700 pool-to-deck conversions completed, Freedom Decks is recognized as the trusted choice for Arizona homeowners looking to create safe, low-maintenance outdoor spaces. Each project is managed with precision, quality materials, and a commitment to sustainability, making Freedom Decks a pioneer in backyard transformations.

About Freedom Decks

Founded by Jeff Getz, Freedom Decks, by Retire My Pool, Inc., is Arizona's trusted expert in transforming underused pools into beautiful, functional deck spaces, designed for those looking to reclaim their backyard without the costs and hassle of pool removal or maintenance. The unique system is a sturdy, custom-built deck within the existing pool structure, creating a seamless outdoor area perfect for relaxation, entertaining, or enjoying the Arizona sun. Unlike pool demolition, which is costly, disruptive, and permanent, Freedom Decks' solution uses a patented bracket and design system that works with pools of any shape to provide a safe, solid surface that becomes part of the landscape. This deck-in-pool approach allows homeowners to convert an unused pool into a versatile, maintenance-free area while retaining the flexibility to revert to a pool if desired-ideal for those who may sell their home or want future options. We are dedicated to quality craftsmanship, and providing Arizona residents with a beautiful, practical way to enjoy their homes to the fullest.

