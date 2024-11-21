Nexustek Selected To Launch Pax8's Transformative Voyager Alliance Partner Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NexusTek to Deliver Even Greater Value to Clients as a Leader in the New Pax8 Voyager Alliance Partner Program

NexusTek, a trusted partner in delivering modern IT solutions, is proud to announce its inaugural position at the highest tier of the newly unveiled Pax8 Voyager Alliance partner program. This groundbreaking initiative by Pax8 represents a strategic transformation in how the company engages with its partners, offering a more personalized and scalable approach to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

The Pax8 Voyager Alliance program introduces customized tiers of support, education, and enablement, ensuring that each partner, including NexusTek, is equipped to thrive at every stage of growth. With a tailored approach, the program focuses on driving success through elevated experiences, providing Pax8 partners with a clear and strategic pathway.

As a long-standing, high performing and trusted partner of Pax8, NexusTek has earned the program's top tier status, reinforcing its position as a leader in delivering the latest IT solutions to businesses. NexusTek's participation in the launch of the Pax8 Voyager Alliance aligns with its commitment to helping clients harness advanced technologies for IT transformation and operational excellence.

"We are honored to have earned the highest tier within the Pax8 Voyager Alliance partner program," said Hamilton Yu, CEO of NexusTek. "This program provides a strategic framework that will enable NexusTek to deliver even greater value to our clients, helping them achieve their IT transformation goals with the support of the industry's most advanced marketplace and partner ecosystem."

"I want to congratulate and thank NexusTek for their partnership as they set a new bar for Galactic tier partners," said Craig Donovan, Chief Experience Officer at Pax8. "The Voyager Alliance program empowers our top performers, like NexusTek, with access to a host of program benefits that will continue to accelerate their growth and market share."

The Pax8 Voyager Alliance represents a new era of personalized partner engagement and support, empowering partners like NexusTek to accelerate growth and deepen satisfaction through innovative enablement, strategic education, and unmatched service.

About NexusTek: NexusTek is a leading provider of managed IT services, offering a wide range of solutions that help businesses reduce complexity and improve operational efficiency. With expertise in cloud solutions, cybersecurity, IT management, data and AI, and more, NexusTek delivers personalized service to mid-enterprise organizations.

is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 38,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

