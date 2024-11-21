Iran, Tajikistan stress importance of accelerating implementation of PTA

(MENAFN) Iran and Tajikistan have stressed the importance of accelerating the implementation of a preferential trade agreement (PTA) and removing visa requirements entirely to enhance bilateral economic ties. This was emphasized during a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday between Samad Hassanzadeh, head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), and Nizomiddin Zohidi, Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Tehran. Both parties highlighted the untapped trade potential between their nations and the need for greater collaboration between their business sectors.



Hassanzadeh pointed out that the current trade volume between Iran and Tajikistan is far below their potential, suggesting that Iran has substantial capabilities in areas such as knowledge-based industries, engineering services, food production, petrochemicals, construction materials, tourism, and information technology. He also noted that the Iranian private sector is eager to meet Tajikistan’s needs, underlining the importance of facilitating trade through mutual efforts, such as the exchange of trade delegations and specialized exhibitions. Additionally, he proposed that the full implementation of visa-free travel could pave the way for further cooperation, including the establishment of joint industrial zones.



Tajik Ambassador Zohidi acknowledged the recent progress in trade, which has reportedly increased tenfold since 2020, but emphasized the need to boost the bilateral trade volume to USD1 billion. He invited Iranian business leaders to explore potential opportunities in Tajikistan, particularly in sectors that could benefit from closer collaboration. The ambassador also addressed the visa issue, explaining that the current exemption applies only to flights between Tehran and Dushanbe and not to other routes like Mashhad to Dushanbe. He revealed plans to introduce a new route between Shiraz and Dushanbe, noting that the complete removal of visa requirements would enhance both tourism and trade.



In conclusion, both sides expressed a shared commitment to further strengthening economic relations and boosting trade through concrete measures, including the expansion of transportation links and the reduction of barriers to travel.

