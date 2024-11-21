Venezuela Resumes Local Debt Sales After 5-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela has approved the sale of debt in the local for the first time since 2019. This move aims to address rising expenses and stabilize the currency.



President Nicolás Maduro authorized the issuance of promissory notes and bonds worth up to 20,000 million bolivars ($437 million at the official rate). These instruments may be in local or foreign currency.



Local brokers will handle part of the issuance through the Caracas Stock Exchange. The finance will determine how to place the remaining portion.



This decision comes as government spending is increasing, especially with upcoming Christmas-related payments. Expenses are projected to reach $1,200 million in December alone.



For 2024, total expenditures are expected to hit $17,500 million, a 58% increase from the previous year. These figures come from Caracas-based financial analysis firm Síntesis Financiera.







The Maduro administration appears to have multiple goals with this debt sale. One is to absorb bolivars from the market to ease pressure on the exchange rate.

Venezuela's Economic Strategy

Wilhem López, CEO of local brokerage Kairos Valores, suggests the move aims to restrict liquidity and prevent further pressure on the foreign exchange market. The funds could also help meet year-end financial commitments.



The gap between official and black market exchange rates has widened since the July presidential elections, which Maduro claimed to win despite opposition evidence. Venezuelans have turned to dollars for financial security, further increasing this disparity.



In response, the government has allowed the official rate to depreciate, contributing to inflation. Private estimates show the monthly inflation rate doubled between September and October.



Venezuela's financial challenges extend beyond its borders. The government has defaulted on foreign bonds since 2017 and owes over $150 billion to foreign lenders.



This return to local market borrowing marks a significant shift in Venezuela 's financial strategy. It reflects the complex economic realities facing the country and the government's attempts to navigate these challenges.

MENAFN21112024007421016031ID1108910337