Dnipro Rehab For Disabled Affected In Russian Attack

As a result of a Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro, several building of the local rehabilitation center for the disabled sustained damage.

That's according to Mayor Borys Filatov , who broke the news on Facebook, as seen by Ukrinform.

According to Filatov, a boiler room was destroyed on the facility premises and windows were shattered.

facility damaged in Dnipro following Russian attac

"Casualty reports are being verified," mayor noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Dnipro-based industrial enterprise came under attack in Russia's latest missile strike on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, November 21.

