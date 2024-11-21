Energy Ministry In Dialogue With Industry, Importers Over Optimal Model Of Electricity Supply

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Energy is exploring additional opportunities to encourage electricity imports, where the key factors are the availability of electricity and the ability to deliver it at the right times.

Deputy of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk spoke with Ukrinform's correspondent on the sidelines of an event held at the agency.

"We are in dialogue with the main importers and industrial enterprises in order to respond to their needs as quickly as possible. It is important to understand which model should be economically more appropriate and better contribute to the capacity," he emphasized.

According to the official, in addition to the exclusion of industrial enterprises from blackout schedules, which is currently the main incentive, the ministry is considering the availability of electricity. The key factors are the price of electricity and the possibility of delivering it at optimal times.

In addition, the ministry is considering the systemic market model, including price caps and other economic factors.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 13, Ukrenergo will temporarily introduce capacity restrictions for businesses and industrial consumers due to a short-term decrease in the capacity of shunting generation and a significant decrease in the volume of electricity imports.