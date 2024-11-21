WATCH: New Jaffna MP Sits In Opposition Leader's Chair, Refuses To Move

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Controversial Jaffna District MP Dr. Archchuna Ramanathan made headlines on the first day of the new Parliament after taking the seat traditionally allocated for the Leader of the Opposition.

Dr. Archchuna Ramanathan made headlines earlier this year after raising concerns at the Chavakachcheri Hospital and was later elected to Parliament after contesting independently in the 2024 General Election.

At the inaugural session of the 10th Parliament of Sri Lanka today, the first-time MP assumed the seat of the Leader of the Opposition, refusing to move when requested by a Parliament Staff.

Responding to the Parliament staff, MP Archchuna Ramanathan pointed out that there were no seating arrangements on the first day of the new Parliament.

Requesting for any announcement stating the allocated seat for the Leader of the Opposition, the MP refused to move from his seat, claiming“We have changed the tradition of the Parliament.”