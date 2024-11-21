Iran And Venezuela Expand Scientific And Tech Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela and Iran are deepening their partnership in science and technology. The two nations recently held their 10th High-Level Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation. This meeting focused on artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and other strategic areas.



Gabriela Jiménez, Venezuela's of Science and , met with Iran's Defense Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh. They discussed ways to enhance both countries' technological and educational capabilities. Jiménez shared their progress in AI development and telecommunications on social media.



The collaboration aims to bolster Venezuela's resilience against U.S. sanctions. It covers a wide range of fields, including nanotechnology and biotechnology for health and agriculture. Currently, 21 Venezuelan scholars are studying advanced sciences in Tehran.







Venezuela is also launching AI pilot projects in 50 schools. This initiative targets teenagers and seeks to nurture scientific talent within the country. It's part of a broader effort to develop homegrown expertise in cutting-edge technologies.



The Joint Commission, which began on Monday in Caracas, is reviewing 80 bilateral agreements. These are part of the 298 accords signed since the start of the strategic alliance between Venezuela and Iran.



This partnership reflects both countries' desire for technological independence. It also shows their commitment to developing their scientific capabilities despite international pressures. The collaboration could potentially shift the balance of technological power in the region.



However, this cooperation raises questions about the nature of the technologies being shared. Some observers may view the partnership with concern, given both countries' strained relations with Western nations.







