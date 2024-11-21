Emergency Power Outages Implemented In Kyiv, Four Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Donetsk region.

That is as reported by the national company DTEK on Telegram and cited by Ukrinform.

"Emergency power outages are being applied in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Donetsk region at the instruction of Ukrenergo," the statement reads.

of':ontoat

As previously reported, an industrial enterprise was damaged in Dnipro following the Russian attack.