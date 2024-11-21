Ukraine Commemorates Day Of Dignity And Freedom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 21, Ukraine commemorates the Day of Dignity and Freedom. This day was established by a presidential decree on November 13, 2014, to honor two significant events in recent Ukrainian history: the Orange of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2013.

The Day of Dignity and Freedom replaced the earlier Freedom Day, which was celebrated from 2005 to 2011 to mark the Orange Revolution. In December 2011, then-President Viktor Yanukovych canceled Freedom Day and combined it with Unity Day.

On November 21, 2013, protests began on Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv. These protests were a response to the government's decision to halt Ukraine's European integration and cancel the preparation for signing the Association Agreement with the European Union. Initially, only a few hundred people gathered, but by November 24, more than 100,000 people rallied in support of European integration.

Unlike the Orange Revolution, this struggle for dignity and freedom resulted in the tragic loss of many lives: more than 100 Ukrainians were killed, and over 2,000 were injured. In the spring of 2014, Russia's armed aggression began, leading to the occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

For the third consecutive year, the Day of Dignity and Freedom is marked against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale invasion, which started on February 24, 2022. Ukraine continues to fight for its freedom and independence in defense against the aggressor.

In Kyiv and other cities, a series of events are held to mark the day. The program includes exhibitions, themed tours, public discussions, and a scientific forum titled "Revolution of Dignity: On the Path to History."

A joint interfaith prayer for Ukraine and its freedom fighters will take place in the capital. As a tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine, the Bell of Dignity will toll, flowers will be laid at portraits of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, and candles will be lit in their memory.