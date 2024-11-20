OIC Blasts US Blocking Of UNSC Draft On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation regretted the US veto against a UN Security Council draft demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

Using the veto power constitutes a challenge to the will of the international community, which encourages the Israeli authorities to commit more war crimes against the Palestinian people, according to an OIC press release.

The repeated use of veto in cases of genocide highlights the need of overhauling the system of the UN Security Council which became unable to shoulder its responsibilities for protecting the international peace and security, the statement noted.

The OIC renewed its call for a UNSC resolution forcing the establishment of an immediate, durable and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

Earlier today, 10 members of the UNSC tabled the draft resolution which was backed by 14 of the Council's 15 members but was aborted by the US veto. (end)

