Morocco Breaks Tourism Records: 14.6 Million Visitors By October 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Morocco's sector is experiencing unprecedented growth in 2024. The country welcomed 14.6 million visitors by October, surpassing the entire 2023 record in just ten months.



This remarkable achievement represents a 19% increase from the previous year. Foreign tourists drove this growth with a 22% rise, while Moroccan expatriates increased by 16%.



October alone saw 1.5 million arrivals, a 30% jump from 2023. These figures highlight Morocco 's rising status as a global destination.



The success stems from the effective implementation of the 2023-2026 tourism roadmap. This strategy focuses on diversifying tourist experiences across the country. It includes water sports, desert activities, and cultural offerings.



Morocco's tourism revenue reached $8.7 billion in the first ten months of 2024. This marks an 8.4% increase from the previous year. The sector has become the second-largest source of foreign currency for the country.







Dakhla, an emerging destination, saw significant growth. It recorded 250,000 overnight stays in September, a 26% increase. The city's hotel occupancy rate rose by 7 points to 40%. Air traffic to Dakhla also increased by 30%.

Morocco's Strategic Push for Tourism Growth

The government is actively expanding air connectivity. New routes will connect Dakhla to Madrid and Lanzarote starting January 2025. These additions will increase seat capacity by 50%, adding 16,000 seats.



Morocco aims to attract 17.5 million visitors by 2026. This goal aligns with the country's co-hosting of major events like the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The long-term vision is even more ambitious, targeting 26 million tourists by 2030.



The country's tourism strategy balances growth with sustainability. It focuses on developing diverse regional offerings while preserving cultural heritage. This approach aims to create a unique Moroccan experience for visitors.



Morocco's rise in the tourism sector reflects its economic potential. The government sees tourism as a key driver for job creation and regional development.



However, challenges remain in infrastructure development and maintaining quality standards. The tourism boom also raises questions about environmental impact.



In short, balancing growth with conservation will be crucial for long-term sustainability. Morocco's approach to this challenge could set an example for other developing tourist destinations.

