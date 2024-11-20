Kuwait Acting Premier Heads Kuwaiti Delegation At GCC Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, of Interior and Minister of Defense Fahad Yusuf headed on Wednesday the State of Kuwait's delegation at the 41st meeting of GCC ministers of interior held here.

In his keynote address to the session, the Kuwaiti acting prime minister expressed deep gratitude to the Qatari authorities for the warm and elaborate accommodations granted to his delegation and the peers, hoping that the event would be crowned with success for bolstering joint security cooperation.

This meeting, he said, is being held amid unprecedented regional and international developments that should "prompt us to unify efforts and coordination among the security apparatuses for strengthening the joint capacities to confront security challenges," he said.

Among the looming challenges facing the GCC countries, the acting premier singled out the necessity to combat terrorism, extremism, spread of cross-border organized crime and narcotics.

Sheikh Fahad, along with his peers of the GCC countries, discussed during the session plans for bolstering joint security.

On the session margins, Sheikh Fahad held talks with the Bahraini Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashed Abdullah Al-Khalifa on security issues, affirming the mutual keenness on bolstering joint security action. (end)

sss















MENAFN20112024000071011013ID1108908039