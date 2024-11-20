Introducing Complex Shop: A Curation Of Convergence Culture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Handpicked Selection of Exclusive, Limited-Edition Fashion, Products, Collectibles and More Now Shoppable on Complex

Complex , the definitive for global youth culture and lifestyle, today announces the launch of Complex Shop , a curated marketplace that offers a handpicked selection of exclusive, limited-edition fashion, products and collectibles from the best brands in streetwear and beyond, powered by the Complex community.

Since its inception in 2002 as the "Ultimate Buyers Guide," Complex has been the authoritative voice on emerging styles, innovative products, and creative talent. Pioneering

ComplexCon, the largest direct to consumer festival at the intersection of music, style, art and creativity that offers unprecedented access to the hottest streetwear brands for two days of exclusive product drops, and home of "Sneaker Shopping," the #1 sneaker show on the internet, the media juggernaut is making a bold step to bring these experiences online by evolving into a shoppable digital hub that is expected to do over $100M in commerce sales by 2025.

After over two decades of reporting on the hottest fashion, music and more of today's youth culture, Complex will now offer the ability to directly shop the newest, most coveted releases and merchandise together with the latest news and thought-provoking content, all distinctly tailored to our community.

Designed for individuals who live a curated lifestyle and are passionate about personal style, music, and pop culture, Complex Shop will also integrate

shoppable merchandise directly into its editorial content and across Complex cover shoots to transform each issue into an interactive experience, redefining the way passionate fans interact with brands.

What to Expect on Complex Shop:



Exclusive Releases: Discover one-of-a-kind pieces you won't find anywhere else

Curated Selections:

A diverse array of handpicked items from the leading renowned and emerging brands that celebrate the rich tapestry of today's convergence culture

Limited Edition Collaborations: Unique drops from your favorite musicians, artists and tastemakers Shoppable Content : Complex feature content will now be shoppable via our marketplace. Fans can directly purchase items worn by their favorite artists featured on Complex covers and more.

"By curating a shopping collection representative of the lifestyle of our highly engaged audience, we are transforming our media platform into the leading destination for inspiration and access to the best brands on the market," said Aaron Levant, CEO of Complex. "We look forward to continuing to grow a deeper sense of community around the products our fans love."

Complex has a tenured history of providing fans with exclusive access to the latest drops and highly sought-after limited edition collaborations, as demonstrated by its global festival, ComplexCon, which generates over $20M in sales at the 2-day event alone and its rotating Complex LA pop-up on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles in partnership with the biggest names its music today for limited merchandise drops. This next chapter of the company will bring this access online to fans across the world.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale.

Whether through video, long-form text, or social media, Complex tells stories of streetwear and style, music, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture.

A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce. Complex's strategic partnership with Universal Music Group will deliver unparalleled experiences and exclusive collaborations to passionate music fans.

