US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council for a ceasefire in Israel's war in Gaza, accusing council members of cynically rejecting attempts at reaching a compromise.

The 15-member council voted on a resolution put forward by its 10 non-permanent members in a meeting that called for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" and separately demand the release of hostages.

Only the US voted against, using its veto as a permanent council member to block the resolution.

A senior US official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the vote, said the US would only support a resolution that explicitly calls for the immediate release of hostages as part of a ceasefire.

"As we stated many times before, we just can't support an unconditional ceasefire that does not call for the immediate release of hostages," the official said.

Israel's 13-month campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 44,000 people and displaced nearly all the enclave's population at least once. It was launched in response to an attack by Hamas-led fighters who killed 1,200 people and captured more than 250 hostages in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.



