Shinami Raises $5.645 Million In Seed Funding To Be The Consensys For Move

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinami , the leading developer across Move-based blockchains (Aptos, Sui, and Movement), has announced the successful close of a $5.645 million seed funding round. Race Capital led the round, with participation from 6th Man Ventures, Coinbase, Circle, and Mysten Labs. Aptos Foundation provided an additional undisclosed investment.

Positioned as the "Consensys for Move," Shinami offers a comprehensive, 'one-stop-shop' developer platform that simplifies building applications on Move-based blockchains through advanced tooling, easy-to-use APIs, and helpful docs. The platform's impact is demonstrated through its Node Service powering billions of monthly on-chain reads across hundreds of applications, its Gas Station sponsoring over 100 million transactions to date, and its Wallet Services supporting more than 2 million monthly active users.

"Our team's experience building developer platforms at Twilio, Microsoft and Alchemy, combined with our early conviction in Move, has shaped how we support builders across the entire ecosystem," said Nikhil Chari, Co-founder and CEO of Shinami. "This funding empowers us to continue providing the infrastructure and tools Move developers need to create better user experiences across the Sui, Aptos, and Movement networks."

As part of its commitment to advancing the Move ecosystem, Shinami also joined the Move Collective. This collaboration strengthens Shinami's ability to support developers as they expand and build on Movement, while contributing to the ecosystem's broader growth and innovation.

