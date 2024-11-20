11 Lakh BPL Cards Revoked, Claims K’Taka BJP (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Karnataka BJP claimed on Wednesday that the state has cancelled at least 11 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards.

“11 lakh BPL ration cards have been revoked by the state government. They are planning to cancel 14 lakh more cards. The government has not even issued notices before revoking these cards. If the cancellation process is not stopped, the BJP will lock down all the government offices across the state,” said Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka while interacting with families whose BPL cards had been cancelled in the Vrushabhavathi Nagar and Nandini Layout localities of Mahalaxmi Layout Assembly constituency in Bengaluru.

He added that the state government, which is“supposed” to feed the people, is“snatching” away their food, adding that the government should have empathy to ensure no one dies of hunger.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has presented 14 budgets, seems to have no understanding of how the state economy works, alleging that without conducting field visits, the state government has cancelled ration cards.

“The families who lost their BPL cards are not rich and they don't own cars. A mother of a two-year-old child cannot work in a garment factory. A physically disabled man selling snacks on the roadside is unable to work due to health issues. Such families are being victimised by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he alleged.

He also criticised the state government for lacking funds for development and using the available funds for“bribery”. "MLAs themselves are complaining about a lack of grants. Cancelling 25 lakh cards can generate Rs 20,000 crore, which can be used to appease MLAs. This is the real intention behind the card cancellations," he alleged.

He further stated that the government's actions would prevent the poor from availing benefits of any welfare schemes, including financial assistance.

"Under no circumstances should BPL cards be cancelled. The BJP will strongly oppose this and launch statewide protests. If ration cards are not reissued, we will lock government offices and hold the government accountable. If the government has the courage, it should act against those who approved bogus cards," he demanded.

Ashoka expressed concern that the government might cancel other welfare schemes as well.

"Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has hinted at scrapping the free bus travel scheme for women. Next, the free electricity scheme might also be cancelled. With no funds for MLAs, they are on the verge of revolting," he declared.

Karnataka senior BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday charged that the Congress government in the state is targeting Hindus while cancelling the Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards.

Meanwhile, addressing the media in Vijayapura, MLA Yatnal charged that the BPL ration cards of Hindus are cancelled.

“The Hindus are targeted by authorities as per the direction of the government and their BPL cards are revoked. We will fight against this in the upcoming winter assembly session. I have got information that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he does not want votes from Hindus that is why ration for Hindus is cut,” he alleged.