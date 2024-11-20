Tunisian Pres' Receives Kuwaiti FM On His Official Visit To Tunisia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saied received on Wednesday Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on the occasion of his official visit, accompanied by the accompanying delegation to the capital, Tunis.

Minister Al-Yahya conveyed to the Tunisian president greetings of the Amir of Kuwait, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness' best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Tunisian Republic and its people.

In turn, the President of Tunisia asked the foreign minister to relay his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing him continued health and happiness, and further development and growth for the State of Kuwait and its people.

President Saied and the Kuwaiti foreign minister discussed the strong fraternal relations and paths of joint cooperation, as well as ways to strengthen them in various fields that serve the interests of the two brotherly countries.

They also reviewed the regional, international developments and issues of mutual interest. (end)

