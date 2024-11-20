President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office

(MENAFN) As President-elect Donald prepares to take office, concerns are mounting about the future of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), especially with the incoming administration’s hostility toward its existence, which aligns with the Israeli government’s position. Israel’s recent ban on UNRWA’s operations in Jerusalem and the West Bank highlights a coordinated effort to diminish the agency’s role and challenge its mandate in representing Palestinian refugees.



There are fears that the Trump administration, with key figures loyal to Israel, may intensify efforts to undermine UNRWA, potentially working with Israel to phase out its operations and shift refugee services to countries like Jordan, which hosts around 2.5 million Palestinian refugees. With the Republican Party holding strong control in Congress, there is a concern that the U.S. may cut funding for UNRWA again, pressuring other international donors to do the same. Additionally, proposed legislation could redefine Palestinian refugees and restrict the number of those recognized, following Israeli efforts to limit UNRWA’s scope and eventually dismantle it.



Israel has long sought to dissolve UNRWA, aiming to transfer its duties to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). This would erase the right of return for Palestinian refugees, established under UN Resolution 194, and weaken their claim to compensation. If successful, this plan would deplete UNRWA's resources, hindering its ability to provide services and ultimately rendering the agency obsolete.



Integrating UNRWA into the UNHCR could pave the way for U.S.-backed proposals, such as the "Deal of the Century," which seeks to establish a Palestinian entity without full sovereignty or security, while Israel continues to expand its control. However, such efforts face significant legal challenges, as the definitions of refugee status differ between the two agencies. While the UNHCR defines refugees as those unable to return due to fear of persecution, Palestinian refugees, as defined by UNRWA and UN Resolution 194, have a right to return to their homeland, a right currently blocked by Israeli policies.

