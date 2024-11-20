Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Tuesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, BIST 100, opened at 9,430.99 points on Tuesday, marking an increase of 0.38 percent, or 35.6 points, from the previous close. This upward movement comes as the market reacts to global economic conditions and investor sentiment, showing slight optimism as it begins the new trading day. The positive start follows a modest uptick on Monday, indicating ongoing stability in the Turkish market.



On Monday, the BIST 100 saw a slight gain of 0.06 percent, closing at 9,395.39 points, with a daily transaction volume of 81 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD2.34 billion). This trading volume demonstrates active participation in the market, even as concerns about global inflation and geopolitical tensions persist. Investors seem to be navigating these uncertainties with caution, as reflected in the relatively moderate changes in the index's performance.



As of 10:30 a.m. (0730 GMT) on Tuesday, the exchange rates were as follows: the US dollar was valued at 34.6055 Turkish liras, the euro at 36.6410 Turkish liras, and the British pound at 43.8430 Turkish liras. These exchange rates indicate some minor fluctuations, pointing to a continuation of market volatility as traders respond to both domestic and international economic developments.



In commodity markets, the price of gold was recorded at USD2,618.49 per ounce, while Brent crude oil traded at USD72.95 per barrel. These price levels reflect ongoing global market volatility, with gold maintaining its status as a safe haven amidst economic uncertainty, and oil prices remaining sensitive to geopolitical tensions, particularly those impacting global supply chains.

