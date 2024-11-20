Afrobeats: Ardykwait Celebrates with "Only You"

(MENAFN- Nnamani Chimaobi John) Stepping onto the stage with his latest single, "Only You," Ademola Adeleke, better known as Ardykwait, presents a soul-searching musical journey that radiates gratitude, life's complexities, and the resounding power of introspection.



Produced by the skillful LayKay, "Only You" fuses the rich textures of Afrobeats and Amapiano into a sonic tapestry that reflects Ardykwait's diverse cultural influences and life experiences.



