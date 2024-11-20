Kuwait Amir Receives Letter From Tajik Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received Wednesday a handwritten letter from President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, discussing bilateral relations and ways of bolstering them in various fields of common interest and inviting His Highness to visit Tajikistan. Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kuwait Zubaydullo Zubaydov delivered the letter to of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end) ahm

