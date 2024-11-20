Drones Strike Weapons Arsenal In Russia's Novgorod Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Unmanned aerial (UAVs) attacked a weapons arsenal in Russia's Novgorod region, which stores artillery shells, mines for mortars, missiles for the Grad, Smerch and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, Iskanders, North Korean-made KN-23s, missiles for the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, and ammunition for the Tor system.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, confirmed the attack in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.

He said the targeted site, the 13th Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, is located near Kotovo, approximately 680 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Kovalenko also reported another strike in Russia's Belgorod region, where an EFKO facility was attacked. Though the plant is officially known for food production, it manufactures cargo drones used by the Russian military for warfare, he said.

