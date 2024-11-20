Germany prohibits Russian gas from ports

(MENAFN) Germany’s Economy has directed state-owned terminals to reject shipments of Russian liquefied (LNG), according to a report by the Financial Times. The move follows the EU’s ban on the re-export of Russian LNG, although deliveries within the EU remain unaffected. The order came after Deutsche Terminal, which operates a floating storage and regasification unit in Brunsbuttel, notified the of a scheduled Russian delivery.



The German Economy Ministry’s directive, issued on November 6, explained that accepting Russian LNG would undermine the country’s goal of reducing reliance on Russian energy. This decision is part of Germany’s broader strategy to sever ties with Russian gas, a resource it relied on for over two decades before the war in Ukraine.



Although Germany halted direct pipeline gas imports from Russia in 2022, the country had still been receiving Russian LNG through long-term contracts, including via a former Gazprom subsidiary. However, most of these deliveries were directed to France for regasification before being integrated into the European pipeline network.

