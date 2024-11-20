Biden attempts to ‘corner Trump’ on Ukraine

(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly attempting to corner President-elect Donald into extending the Ukraine conflict, according to American commentator Dan Kovalik. Speaking with RT, Kovalik suggested that Biden's decision to approve Ukraine’s request for long-range strikes on Russian territory with U.S.-supplied ballistic missiles is part of a strategy to make it difficult for Trump to fulfill his campaign promise of ending the war.



Kovalik, a human and labor rights lawyer, argued that Biden’s administration wants to create political challenges for Trump, knowing that the American public largely wants the war to end. By making it harder for Trump to reverse course, Biden appears determined to shape his legacy as one who kept up U.S. support for the conflict.



While Kovalik emphasized that the move could be less about Trump personally and more about Biden’s desire to secure his place in history, he implied that Biden wants to be remembered as a leader who pushed the war "to the bitter end."



This statement came after reports suggesting that France and the UK had also given Ukraine permission to use long-range missiles. However, French authorities later retracted the claim, and Paris denied any policy shift. Both the U.S. and Ukraine have yet to confirm the reports officially.

