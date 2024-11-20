Danish PM Visits Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of her official visit to Ukraine, Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen visited the Kyiv region. In particular, she visited the Angels of Victory memorial in the village of Moshchun.

Ukrinform reports.



The delegation was greeted by Zhanna Osypenko, the deputy head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Frederiksen honored the memory of the fallen Heroes by laying flowers at the memorial.

She also observed the consequences of the destruction caused by Russian aggression and expressed her support for the Ukrainian people.

This visit on the 1000th day of the full-scale invasion was an important gesture of Danish solidarity with Ukraine.

The RMA recalled that this is not the first time Frederiksen has visited the Kyiv region. On April 21, 2022, she visited Borodianka, and on September 6, 2023, she and her husband visited Bucha.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen met with Ukrainian manufacturers of long-range drones and the soldiers who operate them.

