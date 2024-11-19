New Airheads Sour Bars Hit Store Shelves

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ERLANGER, Ky., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sour candy enthusiasts can now get their hands on Airheads Sour Bars-the newest offering from confectioner Perfetti Van Melle USA. This fun new spin on a long-loved classic is in response to the growing sour candy trend.

Available nationwide in both full-size and mini bars, Airheads Sour Bars come in three new unique flavor combinations: Sour Blue Blast, Sour Lemon Berry Squeeze, and Sour Watermelon Punch.

"Sour and sweet candy has surged in popularity. Our goal was to create an Airheads bar that brings a new level of excitement to fans," said Chris Borges, brand director, non-chocolate category for Perfetti Van Melle North America. "Airheads Sour Bars are not just about delivering a quick sour hit-they're about listening to what candy consumers want and staying innovative to deliver the perfect balance of sweet and sour and a sour flavor that lasts from beginning to end."

According to Circana POS data, sour is the #2 biggest flavor in candy, and sour candy is outpacing total category in sales. (Source: Circana POS Data L52W Ending 9/29/24 & 11/3/24)

When it comes to Airheads Sour Bars, the initial response has been positive with consumers giving feedback including: "These Airheads are delicious. Much to my surprise, they actually stay sour the entire time you chew them – impressive!" (Source: Amazon)

varies across the 10 pack types from Check Lane to Candy Aisle to larger boxes/minis in bulk, ranging from $.35 Changemaker full-size bars for Check Lane to $3.99 for the 12 oz. laydown bag of mini bars for the Candy Aisle.



About Airheads

Airheads is a brand long loved by people of all ages for its chewy texture, tangy fruit flavors and bright colors. Invented in Erlanger, KY, Airheads are available in original bar form as well as chewy and intense bite-sized pieces called Airheads Bites. For a sweetly sour candy that packs a punch, Airheads Xtremes belts and bites are available. And, for those who want the tangy, chewy goodness in gum form, there's Airheads Gum, with micro-candies offering a playful burst of fruit sensation in each chew. Airheads are perfect for a quick treat, social gatherings and for sharing with others.



About Perfetti Van Melle:

Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) is a privately owned company that manufactures and distributes confectionery and chewing gum in more than 150 countries. PVM is a global leader in the confectionery industry, thanks to delighting consumers around the world with its innovative, diverse, and most loved products.



The company boasts a diverse portfolio of iconic local and internationally recognized brands cherished by generations such as Mentos, Chupa Chups, Alpenliebe, Airheads, Center, Fruit-tella, Big Babol, Vivident, Golia, Vigorsol, Smint and Frisk. In addition, Trident, Hollywood, Dentyne, Stimorol, V6 and Bubblicious in the United States, Canada, and Europe. In 2023 Perfetti Van Melle Group reported net sales close to € 3.5 billion. U.S. operations are based in Erlanger, KY with factories in Erlanger and Rockford, IL.





CONTACT:

Casey Kroger

Communications Manager

Mobile: 859.287.2926

[email protected]

SOURCE Perfetti Van Melle

