(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha will be on a working visit to Austria on Wednesday to hold a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg.

That's according to Ukrinform's own correspondent, referring MFA

Austria.

"On the 1,001st day of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, will receive his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiga on a working visit to Vienna," the said.

It was noted there that the chief of Ukrainian is to visit Schallenberg for the second time since Sybiha took office in September 2024.

allocates another EUR 8M for humanitarian aid to Ukrainian

It is expected that a press conference will be held following the ministerial negotiations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 18, while visiting New York, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, took part in the ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council convened by the UK Presidency and dedicated to 1,000 days of Ukrainian people's resistance to Russia's full-scale aggression.