Baru Farmers Are In Crisis Due To Heavy Rains In November

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) More than 500 hectares of banana trees destroyed.

More than 1,000 families affected.

The farmers request urgent help from MIDA and the Presidency.





According to those affected, more than 500 hectares of farming have become unusable, impacting more than 1,000 producers who depend on this activity for their families' livelihood. In a statement, producers have requested an immediate meeting with the of Agricultural Development (MIDA) and the Presidency of the Republic to seek joint solutions that mitigate current damage and avoid future disruptions.





In addition, they warn that the consequences of this situation will be felt more intensely during the dry season, when the lack of production will affect both family incomes and national supply. The government has declared a national state of emergency.