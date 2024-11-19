Inventhelp Inventor Develops Storage Box For Behind The Sleeper Of A Semi-Truck (TRO-1222)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have over 18 years of truck driving experience and was frustrated with keeping chemicals and supplies stored inside the semi-truck. I thought there could be a better storage solution," said an inventor, from

Lanark, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the J B VAN BOX. My design would serve as a convenient truck frame-mounted locking box for load bars, chemicals, tools, and other items."

The patent-pending invention provides a locking storage compartment for behind a semi-truck sleeper and/or day cab. In doing so, it helps keep belongings clean and secured on the road. As a result, it ensures equipment and supplies are accessible when needed. It also increases convenience and security. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional truck drivers, trucking companies, etc. Additionally, a prototype and model along with technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1222, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

