Revanth Reddy Dares KCR To Come Out Of His Farmhouse

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday challenged Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Leader of Opposition K. Chandrasekhar Rao to leave his farmhouse and be amongst the people.

He strongly countered the former chief minister's statement that the people of Telangana have realised what they have lost in the 10 months of rule and slammed him for not discharging his responsibility as the leader of the opposition

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting in Warangal as part of 'Praja Vijaotsavalu' to mark the completion of one year of the Congress government.

He asked KCR if he would never see people's faces for defeating him in elections.

“If people are really facing problems as you claim, why are you not coming out to be amongst them and question (the government),” asked Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister advised KCR to learn from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who remained amongst the people despite not coming to power thrice.

He told KCR that except for four persons in his family losing their jobs, the people of Telangana have lost nothing.

The Chief Minister asked KCR to come to the Assembly and speak out about his problems, saying the government was ready for a discussion.

Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS was trying to create hurdles in the development works of his government through conspiracies and by using hired rowdies.

Revanth Reddy lashed out at Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy for calling him a slave of Sonia Gandhi and reminded him that she fulfilled the 60-year-old aspiration of the people of Telangana.“Sonia Amma is our mother. She is the mother of four crore people of Telangana,” he said.

The Chief Minister told Kishan Reddy that by washing the feet of Sonia Gandhi, he can atone the sins of doing slavery of Narendra Modi.

Alleging that Prime Minister Modi insulted Telangana, Revanth Reddy said Kishan Reddy who turned his slave has no right to live in Telangana.

Listing out the achievements of his government, he said women of Telangana gained freedom. Today women have reached a position of building solar power plants, he said, adding that the government was determined to make women crorepatis

Women have been availing the facility of free travel in RTC buses. They are getting cooking gas cylinders for only Rs.500. Every poor eligible family is getting free electricity up to 200 units per month.

The Chief Minister said 'Indiramma government' filled 50,000 vacancies in 10 months. The government waived the loans of farmers to the tune of Rs.18,000 crore, benefiting 22 lakh families.

Stating that crop loans of Rs.2 lakh for some farmers could not be waived due to technical issues, he promised that every eligible farmer would be covered.

He claimed that farmers have grown 1.53 crore tonnes of paddy in the state, which is the highest among all states in the country.

He claimed that the farmers' declaration passed at the Warangal public meeting had given momentum to the Congress party and it finally helped it to come to power.

The Chief Minister promised that the historic city of Warangal will be developed at par with Hyderabad and claimed that the government has initiated the measures.

“About Rs.6,000 crore have been sanctioned for the development of Warangal. If Warangal develops, half of Telangana will develop,” he said.