Polygroup Hosts Grand Opening Event To Celebrate New Factory Site In Kendal, Indonesia

Global consumer goods leader expands footprint with state-of-the-art facility, strengthening support for retailers worldwide.

KENDAL, Indonesia, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygroup ®, a pioneer in seasonal home décor and outdoor recreation products, announces the opening of its latest manufacturing facility in Kendal Industrial Park, Central Java, Indonesia. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone, enhancing global production capacity for artificial Christmas trees, above-ground pools, and inflatables while reinforcing Polygroup's commitment to its retailer partnerships. Earlier this month, PT Polygroup Manufaktur Indonesia hosted a grand opening event attended by approximately 150 distinguished guests from the banking, government, and retail sectors. The one-day event included a keynote address from Group CEO Elmer Cheng , a factory walkthrough, and a formal dinner reception at Padma Hotel, Semarang.

Polygroup's New Factory Site in Kendal, Indonesia

"This event provided our partners with an intimate view of our operations, demonstrating how this facility strengthens our supply chain and enhances our ability to efficiently meet global demand," said Cheng. "I truly valued all the positive feedback we received from our guests, highlighting the collaborative spirit that drives our success."

With an investment exceeding $100 million so far and a planned rollout of over 6,000 jobs, the Indonesia factory covers a total land area of 18.7 hectares and is part of Polygroup's strategic efforts to enhance production capabilities across its growing portfolio. It is the fifth factory opened by Polygroup in nearly three decades, following facilities in Juarez, Mexico, and a warehouse in El Paso, Texas, USA. To date, Polygroup's global factory footprint exceeds 10 million square feet, supporting over 15,000 skilled employees. Last year, Polygroup equipped its factories with solar power and continues to expand its renewable energy capabilities, having already reduced 350 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

"Expanding the Group's footprint in Indonesia enhances our responsiveness to retailers worldwide," Cheng added. "This facility will be essential for ensuring the highest-quality products, timely deliveries, and dependable service, which have always been hallmarks of Polygroup."

Polygroup® is a global consumer goods leader with companies that design, manufacture, and distribute seasonal home décor and outdoor recreation products that are sold in major retailers worldwide. For over 30 years, Polygroup has been the most trusted authority and world leader in best-in-class, imaginative, trend-driven, and tech-smart products, with fast-growing consumer brands, Lumations® and Funsicle® that help people have the best time of their lives. Visit: Polygroup .

