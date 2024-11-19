عربي


Relmada Therapeutics To Present At Jefferies London Healthcare Conference


11/19/2024 9:17:12 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) conference being held November 19-21, 2024

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD,“Relmada”,“the Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference details :

Presentation: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM GMT
Speaker: Sergio Traversa, CEO
Registration: Webcast link

The replay of the webcast will be available on the“For Investors/Events” page of the Relmada website for 90 days following the conference.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. The Company is also developing REL-P11, a proprietary low-dose psilocybin, as an investigational agent for metabolic disease. Learn more at .

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
...

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
...


