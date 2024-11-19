Ziply® Fiber Gives Customers Best Network And Best Wifi Experience With Introduction Of New Wifi 7 Routers And Extenders From TP-Link

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New WiFi 7 routers provide faster speeds, more coverage no matter how many devices are connected to a home WiFi network

Kirkland, Washington, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziply® Fiber , home to America's Fastest Home Internet, today announced the introduction of the most advanced home WiFi experience available – WiFi 7 – now ready for installation across the company's entire four-state, fiber-optic footprint. Starting today, along with the best network, new customers who sign-up for Ziply Fiber's 1, 2, 5 or 10 Gig service may lease the company's new WiFi 7 TP-Link router which will provide the fastest WiFi available. Customers will also enjoy the bonus of knowing this new service from Ziply Fiber helps solve one of the biggest pain points in American households today.

According to the recent“How Americans are Using the Global Internet” study conducted by OnePoll, 70 percent of consumers said they experience connection issues with their home WiFi networks and one-third of respondents reported that an unreliable WiFi connection is the biggest cause of stress at home. Today's introduction of WiFi 7 from Ziply Fiber helps solve both of those issues.

“Ziply Fiber's new WiFi 7 experience is a gamechanger when it comes to speed, capacity, latency and overall performance for home WiFi,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber.“People have been saying they want to connect more devices, have better coverage throughout their homes and get faster speeds over WiFi, and today they can have all of that and more on the nation's fastest and most reliable network.”

Whole Home WiFi Now Included

In addition, Ziply Fiber's Whole Home WiFi service is now included with the router lease for all its multi-gig plans, just as it has been with its Gig, Fiber 300 and Fiber 100 plans. Whole Home WiFi ensures a quality WiFi signal and internet connection throughout a customer's entire home. Ziply Fiber's technicians perform a home WiFi check to assess the strength of WiFi service and look for any WiFi dead zones during installation. After the assessment, the technician will install the WiFi 7 router in the best spot to provide the customer with optimal WiFi coverage in their homes.

WiFi 7 Delivers Speed, Capacity and Performance

WiFi 7 delivers speeds faster than both WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E devices. The new WiFi 7 router options support symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gbps for wired connections and up to 3.5 Gbps over WiFi.

Ziply Fiber's new WiFi 7 service also allows customers to connect more devices simultaneously without slowing down or experiencing lag, meaning increased capacity with lower latency, which is optimal for streaming, gaming, video calls and more.

WiFi 7 enhances performance overall, especially in dense environments where many networks overlap. It reduced interference and boosts signal quality, leading to better coverage throughout the home. WiFi 7 is particularly effective in larger homes, those with unusual layouts or more than two stories, or that have interior brick walls, which are normally susceptible to WiFi dead zones.

“As one of the first to bring affordable Wi-Fi 7 routers to market, we are pleased to collaborate with Ziply Fiber to deliver the latest in wireless networking technology,” said Jeff Barney, President, TP-Link Systems Inc.“With more Wi-Fi 7-enabled devices entering the market, it's vital that consumers have access to fast, reliable connectivity, without compromising on quality or cost.”

About Ziply Fiber

Ziply Fiber is home to America's Fastest Home Internet – 50 Gig. Called“America's undisputed leader as the fastest home internet provider” and“the fastest internet provider nationwide” by CNET, and“The Fastest ISP in the Northwest” by HighSpeedInternet.com, Ziply Fiber is a local, Northwest-based company headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, with major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton, Oregon; and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber's executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink, and Wave Broadband, have lived and worked in the Northwest for the majority of their careers. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company mindset and culture. Ziply Fiber's primary service offerings are Fiber Internet and phone for residential customers, Business Fiber Internet and Ziply Voice services for small businesses, and a variety of Internet, networking, and voice solutions for enterprise customers. The company continues to support Ziply Internet (DSL) customers, and its TV customers in Washington and Oregon. A full listing of products and services can be found at .

About TP-Link

Headquartered in the United States, TP-Link Systems Inc. is a global provider of reliable networking devices and smart home products, consistently ranked as the world's top provider of Wi-Fi devices. The company is committed to delivering innovative products that enhance people's lives through faster, more reliable connectivity. With a commitment to excellence, TP-Link serves customers in over 170 countries and continues to grow its global footprint.

About the Study

The“How Americans are Using the Global Internet” study was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of NETGEAR between November and December 2022 and surveyed more than 2,000 consumers across the United States on their experience with WiFi and connected devices in the home, what their online habits are, and which factors they view as important to maintaining a quality online experience. The survey was posed to OnePoll's group of general population respondents and remained open until 2,000 survey responses were complete.

###

Attachment

WiFi 7 Router

CONTACT: Dan Miller Curator PR for Ziply Fiber 206-979-4055 ...