Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Will Donald Trump Run For A Third Term In The Oval Office? Here's What The US President Has To Say

2025-10-28 10:11:09
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump, who is on a trip to South Korea for the APEC Summit, on Wednesday shed light on questions about a potential third term in the Oval Office.

Speaking to reporters, the 79-year-old said that according to US law, he cannot run for a third term.

On 27 October, Trump was asked by reporters about the possibility of a third term, to which the US President had responded: "I haven't really thought about it. But I have the best poll numbers that I've ever had."

(This is a breaking story. Check back for updates)

Live Mint

