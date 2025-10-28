Will Donald Trump Run For A Third Term In The Oval Office? Here's What The US President Has To Say
Speaking to reporters, the 79-year-old said that according to US law, he cannot run for a third term.
On 27 October, Trump was asked by reporters about the possibility of a third term, to which the US President had responded: "I haven't really thought about it. But I have the best poll numbers that I've ever had."
(This is a breaking story. Check back for updates)
