Private Cellular Services Come Into Focus

Enterprise Cellular Services will grow more than 300% in five years

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts released a

new forecast for Private

Cellular Services

today, highlighting a very strong growth profile for the installation, integration, and management of special cellular networks for private enterprises. By 2029, the for these services will triple from $1.7B to $5.5B.

Network slicing growth

The breakdown of this growth is the interesting part. The new Mobile Experts report provides details on the equipment involved, on regional growth, and expectations for 13 different vertical market sectors. Services by IT and telecom vendors, communications service providers (CSPs), system integrators (SIs), managed service providers (MSPs), and cloud providers are shown in detail for each vertical market.

Network slicing is also highlighted in this report, as a way for mobile operators to support a managed private cellular network directly. In many cases, the operator will be able to set up a network slice for a customer without deploying additional radio infrastructure. For this reason, network slicing will be the strongest growth element in the private cellular service area.

"The business model for Private Cellular Services will change over time," commented Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts. "Today, most private cellular networks are set up for large enterprises that prefer a CAPEX model, but over time we see the market migrating to support of many small businesses and a pay-as-you-go model. This trend will be strongest in vertical sectors like Logistics, Healthcare, and Retail."

"Other verticals, such as Manufacturing, Utilities, and Government will focus more on local control and dedicated infrastructure, but there's always a critical component needed in IT/OT integration and local customization like hardened zero-trust security. Our discussions with system integrators, suppliers, and customers confirm that the opportunity for integration services will explode over the next few years."

This report is a companion to related research on Private Cellular Equipment , where Mobile Experts has investigated the details of radio equipment used in 13 different vertical markets.

The picture for private network equipment is now becoming clear, with the migration of technology from 4G to 5G, as well as the shift in the business model from "do it yourself" approaches to the "as a service" model.

Subscribers to Private Cellular Services 2024 will receive:



Full access to the 80-page Private Cellular Services 2024 report;

Clear breakdowns of the 5-year forecast in an Excel spreadsheet;

Detailed analysis of 13 different vertical markets, from Education to Transportation;

Insight into the pace of upcoming projects with legacy operators; and Access to the analysts behind the reports.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts techno-market analysis is used by more than 150 suppliers in the mobile/wireless industry, as well as multiple mobile operators, hyperscalers, and managed service providers. MEXP was the only analyst firm to correctly predict the failure of femtocells and the use of small cells for capacity in 2011, and was the only firm to predict the rise of 5G FWA as early as 2015.



Mobile Experts combines a deep-dive technical approach with hard-nosed economic analysis to predict the long-term future of the mobile industry. Recent publications focus on Industrial Private Cellular , Macro and Massive MIMO Base Stations , Virtual RAN , AI impact on RAN Capacity , Small Cells , Edge Computing , and more.



