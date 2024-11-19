Acuity Risk Management Limited Acquires Rizikon From Crossword

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acuity Risk Management acquires Rizikon

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acuity Risk Management Limited (“Acuity”) is delighted to announce the of Rizikon, specialized Third-Party Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software, from Crossword Cybersecurity plc (in Administration) (Crossword).Acuity's award-winning platform, STREAM®, is trusted by organizations across sectors including government, utilities, defense, broadcasting, manufacturing, and healthcare. STREAM® enables users to make informed business decisions through robust data collection and analysis, helping strengthen resilience and improve management.Rizikon offers organizations a practical solution for tracking, managing, and reporting on supplier compliance with company policies, supporting more streamlined and effective third-party risk management.Kerry Chambers, CEO of Acuity Risk Management, said:“The acquisition of Rizikon signifies a pivotal milestone in Acuity's growth journey. It leverages Acuity's leadership in the integrated risk management sector, combining it with Rizikon's innovative automated third-party GRC software. We are excited to unlock new opportunities and set standards in delivering comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions for our clients.”Acuity will continue to provide Rizikon's services with no interruption and is excited to share that over the next six months, there are plans to enhance the platform further with new features and functionalities that will broaden its capabilities and bring added value to users.For more information and to keep up with all things Acuity and STREAM Integrated Risk Manager, visit our website . Or contact us .

