Blackleaf Organic Vodka Expands Availability To North Carolina

Innovative Organic Vodka Brand Partners with RNDC to Bring Premium Spirits to the Tar Heel State

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blackleaf Organic Vodka , the award-winning brand renowned for its commitment to excellence and quality, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the North Carolina market. Through a partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), Blackleaf continues its mission to redefine the vodka experience with its distinct taste and superior craftsmanship.“We're excited to share that Blackleaf Organic Vodka is now available in North Carolina thanks to our partners at Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC)!” said co-founder Kevin Larkai.“As we step into this vibrant market, we invite retailers, bars, and restaurants to enhance their beverage offering just in time for the holiday season.”Crafted with care in the renowned Cognac region of France, Blackleaf Organic Vodka is celebrated for its smooth profile and complex flavor notes, including spiced pear, nuts, and a hint of peppercorn. Perfect for sipping or mixing, it has quickly become a favorite among discerning consumers and mixologists alike.“North Carolina is a state rich with culture and a growing appreciation for premium spirits,” said Monté Burrow, co-founder.“Our expansion into this market reflects our commitment to bringing our one-of-a-kind, organic vodka to more consumers. We're excited to partner with local establishments and share the Blackleaf experience during this festive season and beyond.”This milestone comes on the heels of Blackleaf's Platinum Medal win at the 2024 New York World Spirits Competition, solidifying its position as a leading brand in the premium spirits market.With its distinctive blend of elegance and authenticity, Blackleaf Organic Vodka invites retailers, bars, restaurants and consumers to request the brand by name and experience the vodka that's setting new taste experiences in the industry.About Blackleaf Organic VodkaThe trailblazing first French organic vodka brand, is setting new standards in the spirits industry with its bold vision and unparalleled quality. Blackleaf embodies the essence of“laid-back luxury,” blending time-honored French craftsmanship with a modern, forward-thinking perspective.Celebrated for its award-winning flavor profile, Blackleaf has garnered top industry accolades. With every bottle, Blackleaf delivers an elevated and authentic experience, redefining what it means to enjoy luxury spirits.For more information, visit | For media inquiries, contact: Clorissa Wright, ...

