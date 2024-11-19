Illegal Bird Calling Devices Seized In Qatar's Wilderness

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has seized a significant amount of electronic bird-calling devices, also known as "Sawayat" in Qatar's wilderness.

The Ministry took measures and confiscated the devices, it stated on its social media.

It further added that a special team has been formed under the Wildlife Protection Department to inspect all environmental violations, including such bird-calling devices.

The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to Ministerial Resolution No. 24 of 2023, which regulates the hunting season for birds and wild animals.