Solventum To Participate In The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

ST. PAUL,

Minn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV ) announced today that its executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" solventu .

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at

Solventum .

