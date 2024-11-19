Solventum To Participate In The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Date
11/19/2024 7:02:13 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ST. PAUL,
Minn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV ) announced today that its executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.
A live and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" solventu .
About Solventum
At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at
Solventum .
SOURCE Solventum
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19112024003732001241ID1108901483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.