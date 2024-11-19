Brazil’S Ambipar Targets UAE’S $270B Green Market With Abu Dhabi Hub

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Brazilian environmental solutions powerhouse is making waves in the Middle East's untapped green market. Ambipar's new Abu Dhabi office marks a strategic move to capture the region's growing environmental services demand.



The timing couldn't be better. The UAE plans to slash landfill waste by 75% within six years and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. These ambitious goals create immediate business opportunities for Ambipar's waste management and environmental services.



The numbers tell a compelling story. Ambipar 's stock soared in 2024, pushing its value to $4.77 billion. The company's latest quarterly results show a robust 27.9% profit increase to $7.8 million, while revenue jumped 79.5% to $372 million.



This Middle Eastern expansion follows Ambipar's aggressive growth strategy. After going public in 2020, the company acquired 70 firms worldwide, expanding from 14 to 40 countries.



The Abu Dhabi office has become its 41st global location. The stakes are high. UN projections show global waste management costs could hit $640.3 billion by 2050.







However, proper waste control measures could cut this figure to $270.2 billion, presenting a clear business case for environmental solutions.

Ambipar's Expansion

CEO Tercio Borlenghi Jr. sees Abu Dhabi as a gateway to the entire Middle East and North Africa region. The company aims to lead the UAE 's circular economy and decarbonization efforts, with operations starting in January 2025.



The Gulf region's rapid economic growth and emerging environmental regulations create perfect conditions for Ambipar's services.



Other Brazilian companies have noticed this trend, with healthcare and investment firms also entering Middle Eastern markets.



Ambipar's expansion demonstrates how private companies can profit from environmental challenges. Their market-driven approach to sustainability could serve as a blueprint for other firms eyeing the Middle East's growing green economy.



This move positions Ambipar at the intersection of two powerful trends: the Middle East's economic transformation and the global push for environmental solutions. The company's success could reshape how businesses approach sustainability in emerging markets.

MENAFN19112024007421016031ID1108901369