Govt Brought Down Violence In J&K By 70% In Last 10 Years: HM Amit Shah
Date
11/19/2024 5:08:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Gandhinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP-led government at the Centre succeeded in bringing down violence in Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Naxal-hit areas by 70 per cent in the last 10 years.
Speaking at the inaugural event of the 50th All India Police Science conference at the Rashtriya Raksha University here, he said the coming decade is going to make the Indian criminal justice system the most scientific and fastest in the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
“For years, three regions were considered as very disturbed – Kashmir, North-East, and Naxalite-affected areas. We have made significant improvements in terms of security in all these three regions. Comparing the data of the last 10 years from the period before that shows that we have been successful in reducing violence by 70 per cent,” Shah said.
ADVERTISEMENT
With the implementation of three new criminal laws, justice will be delivered to people from the Supreme Court within three years from the time the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) in any police station in the country, he added.
The three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) - came into force from July 1 this year, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.
Read Also
PM Firm On Waqf Act Amendment, Says Amit Shah
Even Indira Gandhi's Return Won't Restore Art 370: Shah
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19112024000215011059ID1108901092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.