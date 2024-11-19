Gurugram: Depts Must Work Together To Accelerate Infrastructure Development, Says CEO GMDA

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Nov 19 (IANS) With an effort to improve the city's infrastructure, the Chief Executive Officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), A. Sreenivas, directed all the department officials to work collaboratively to improve and uplift civic amenities and upgrade public services in Gurugram for the benefit of each and every citizen.

A coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, with senior officers of the District Administration and the Local Authorities in the GMDA office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Ajay Kumar, Commissioner - Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), Ashok Garg, Administrator- Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Gurugram, Vaishali Rana and other senior officers of GMDA, MCG and HSVP.

Key points in the meeting were related to projects pertaining to water supply, drainage, sewerage, and road infrastructure to ensure adequate infrastructure development in the city. All concerned officers must accord priority to resolve issues that require inter-department coordination.

“Matters related to improving water supply in the city, addressing waterlogging concerns during monsoon season and resolving land acquisition issues to expedite road-related development works were touched upon, and all departments will work in close tandem with each other to ensure quick resolution of issues & fast track on groundwork progress,” said A. Sreenivas.

He also emphasised that regular coordination meetings will be held to support the speedy redressal of any hindrance being faced by the concerned local authorities and to facilitate further necessary action to ensure that citizens have access to all necessary civic amenities.

Departments may submit their issues to GMDA and the Authority will address the issues in the meetings for the benefit of the public at large.